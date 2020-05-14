A new drone video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China reveals stunning progress of the construction of the second car assembly building, envisioned for the Model Y.

As of May 13, we see some first parts of the roof on the main building. Work is also highly advanced in several smaller surrounding buildings.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)

Tesla resumed Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 production after an extended - but reportedly planned - break, on May 9th. The three-digit number of cars on the parking lot suggests that manufacturing rate is at an all-time high:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)

Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube: （5.13）Tesla spends $ 2 billion to expand parts production capacity\Tesla gigafactory 3 \特斯拉上海超级工厂\4K Video shooting time: May 13

After a brief shutdown during the May holiday, the Tesla Shanghai plant started again on the 9th. We have seen this aerial photography that the parking lot is full of newly built MODEL 3, in addition to the black, white and red colors we saw before, there are more blue models. The pallet truck is busy transporting the new car to the Nangang terminal.

We have also seen that the second phase of the project has begun to lay a steel-frame roof. On the white roof, the workers are building. I think that when we go to the factory next week, the roof will be almost laid.

CUB3 seems to be building faster than other second-phase projects. In addition to the completed steel frame structure, the roof is also being laid, and reinforced concrete walls are being built.

The triangle building in the southeast corner of the factory has begun to take shape. I do n’t know what workshop will be built in this area, but I know that Tesla plans to spend 2 billion US dollars to expand the production capacity of Shanghai factory parts. What about the parts workshop? Of course, there will be many such workshops in the future.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: