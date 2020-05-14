Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai produces Model 3 at full pace again.
A new drone video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China reveals stunning progress of the construction of the second car assembly building, envisioned for the Model Y.
As of May 13, we see some first parts of the roof on the main building. Work is also highly advanced in several smaller surrounding buildings.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)
Tesla resumed Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 production after an extended - but reportedly planned - break, on May 9th. The three-digit number of cars on the parking lot suggests that manufacturing rate is at an all-time high:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)
Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube:
（5.13）Tesla spends $ 2 billion to expand parts production capacity\Tesla gigafactory 3 \特斯拉上海超级工厂\4KVideo shooting time: May 13
Welcome to subscribe：
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxAm...
Please support this channel!
https://www.paypal.me/wuwa700?locale....
First of all, thank Mr. Charles Hietter and Mr. Curtis Oien for their support of the channel! Thank you!
After a brief shutdown during the May holiday, the Tesla Shanghai plant started again on the 9th. We have seen this aerial photography that the parking lot is full of newly built MODEL 3, in addition to the black, white and red colors we saw before, there are more blue models. The pallet truck is busy transporting the new car to the Nangang terminal.
We have also seen that the second phase of the project has begun to lay a steel-frame roof. On the white roof, the workers are building. I think that when we go to the factory next week, the roof will be almost laid.
CUB3 seems to be building faster than other second-phase projects. In addition to the completed steel frame structure, the roof is also being laid, and reinforced concrete walls are being built.
The triangle building in the southeast corner of the factory has begun to take shape. I do n’t know what workshop will be built in this area, but I know that Tesla plans to spend 2 billion US dollars to expand the production capacity of Shanghai factory parts. What about the parts workshop? Of course, there will be many such workshops in the future.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order