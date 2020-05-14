According to the data from the Gaogong Industry Institue (GGII) via Moneyball, Panasonic is still a significant battery cell supplier to Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3.

During the first four months of the year, LG Chem and Panasonic supplied 1.45 GWh of batteries, enough for 28,000 packs:

LG Chem: 22,904 packs and 1,186,452 kWh (average of 51.8 kWh per pack)

22,904 packs and 1,186,452 kWh (average of 51.8 kWh per pack) Panasonic: 4,988 packs and 263,865 kWh (average of 52.9 kWh per pack)

4,988 packs and 263,865 kWh (average of 52.9 kWh per pack) Total: 27,892 packs and 1.45 GWh of energy

Panasonic's share is about 17.9%. In both cases, it seems that the average is around 52 kWh per pack, which is the capacity of the Standard Range Plus version.

GGII's stats reveal that the total deployed battery capacity amounted to 7.2 GWh (down 47.4% year-over-year) and the top 10 car models were responsible for half of the total capacity deployed.

China's biggest EV battery maker - CATL - is supplying most of the top models. Later this year, CATL will join the list of Tesla suppliers too.

Having 2-3 suppliers puts Tesla in a great negotiating position.