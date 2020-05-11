Tesla remains the top electric car manufacturer in China, although sales numbers for April might be lower than anticipated.
According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Tesla sales (wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries) and production numbers in April went in two different directions.
The production of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 was a record high at 11,211 (#1 EV in China), although sales amounted to just 3,635 (still the third best result for the month).
We are not aware of why the production/sales numbers split so much. Maybe the registration data will be higher though.
Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales) and MIIT (production):
- April 2020: production - 11,211, sales - 3,635
- March 2020: production - 10,158, sales - 10,160
- February 2020: sales - 3,900
- January 2020: sales - 2,620
- December 2019: start of production
New Energy Vehicle production (by brand) - China April 2020 (source: MIIT)
- Tesla: 11,211
- BYD: 9,883
- GAC: 4,441
- FAW-VW: 4,257
- Chan'an: 3,656
- SAIC-VW: 3,089
- NIO: 3,008
- Lixiang: 2,893
- Brilliance BMW: 2,871
- SAIC: 2,547
- BAIC BJEV: 2,375
- SGMW: 2,030
- Weima: 1,802
- Great Wall: 1,453
- GAC-Toyota: 1,250
- Xpeng: 1,235
- Geely: 1,093
New Energy Vehicle production (by model) - China April 2020 (source: MIIT)
- Tesla Model 3: 11,211
- GAC Aion S: 3,715
- NIO ES6: 2,808
- BYD Qin: 2,024
- Baojun E200: 1,518
