According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Tesla sales (wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries) and production numbers in April went in two different directions.

The production of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 was a record high at 11,211 (#1 EV in China), although sales amounted to just 3,635 (still the third best result for the month).

We are not aware of why the production/sales numbers split so much. Maybe the registration data will be higher though.

Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales) and MIIT (production):

April 2020: production - 11,211, sales - 3,635

March 2020: production - 10,158, sales - 10,160

February 2020: sales - 3,900

January 2020: sales - 2,620

December 2019: start of production

New Energy Vehicle production (by brand) - China April 2020 (source: MIIT)

Tesla: 11,211 BYD: 9,883 GAC: 4,441 FAW-VW: 4,257 Chan'an: 3,656 SAIC-VW: 3,089 NIO: 3,008 Lixiang: 2,893 Brilliance BMW: 2,871 SAIC: 2,547 BAIC BJEV: 2,375 SGMW: 2,030 Weima: 1,802 Great Wall: 1,453 GAC-Toyota: 1,250 Xpeng: 1,235 Geely: 1,093

New Energy Vehicle production (by model) - China April 2020 (source: MIIT)