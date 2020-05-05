Car sales in Norway decreased in April 2020, which should not surprise anyone, but the level of decline is actually not that high compared to other countries.

The overall volume of new passenger car sales was 7,425 (down 34% year-over-year), while the plug-in car segment went down only 7.6% to 5,168, remaining at an ultra-high 69.6% market share!

Interestingly, plug-in hybrids actually improved by 31.2% year-over-year, but that is because they were low last year.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 3,670 ( down 17.6% , at 49.4% market share) + 227 ‘used’ + 123 vans (120 new and 3 used) + 1 FCVs

( , at market share) + 227 ‘used’ + 123 vans (120 new and 3 used) + 1 FCVs PHEVs: 1,497 ( up 31.2% , at 20.2% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 5,168 (down 7.6%, at 69.6% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – April 2020

Stats for the first four months also looks relatively good:

BEVs: 20,017 ( down 13% , at 50.3% market share)

( , at market share) PHEVs: 7,718 ( up 31% , at 19.4% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 27,735 (down 4%, at 69.7% market share)

Models

The Audi e-tron has become the favorite car of any kind in Norway this year and is the top-selling car for four straight months! In April, 832 new e-tron was registered, while YTD number is 4,586 (more than 2,000 above the second-best Volkswagen Golf - all versions).

A few other models also cope relatively well - Volkswagen e-Golf (most of the Golf sales), Nissan LEAF and Hyundai Kona Electric are the all-electric top four for the year.

On the other hand, Tesla brand (and Model 3 in particular) is nowhere near repeating the spectacular success of 2019, when the Model 3 was #1 for the year with an 11% market share. After four months of this year, Tesla noted 1,482 new registrations (including 1,260 Model 3 and 222 Model S/X). We wonder what happened that the sales decreased so much - from 7,835 Teslas in January-April of 2019 or even 2,415 in 2018, before the Model 3 came out.

BEV results already in our database: April



Audi e-tron - 832

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (517 total with ICE; mostly BEV)

Nissan LEAF - 349

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (257 total with ICE; mostly BEV)

BMW i3 - 234

Renault ZOE - 153

Škoda CITIGOe iV - 84

Tesla Model 3 - 44

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2020 YTD