The year 2019, despite a weaker December, was another strong one in Norway where plug-in car sales further increased and reached new record levels.

Let's start with December sales numbers. The overall number of new passenger plug-in car registrations shrunk by 16.1% year-over-year to 6,017, although the market share remained high - 53.5%.

Sadly, once again BEVs caused the decline:

BEVs: 3,423 ( down 33.4% , at 33.4% market share) + 276 ‘used’ + 173 vans (170 new and 3 used) + 0 FCVs

( , at market share) + 276 ‘used’ + 173 vans (170 new and 3 used) + 0 FCVs PHEVs: 2,594 (up 27.7%, at 23.0% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – December 2019

Year 2019

The total number of passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway amounted to about 79,611, which is 10% more than in 2018. Moreover, the market share increased to a new record of 55.9%.

The market share level in Norway is more than an order of magnitude higher than in the rest of the world. Only in several other countries we are able to note a double-digit result in particular months, which places Norway in the league of its own.

As we can see below, three-fourths of the market are all-electric cars, although in recent months plug-in hybrids are rebounding.

BEVs: 60,316 ( up 31% , at 42.4% market share) + 6,804 ‘used’ + 2,030 vans (1,928 new and 102 used) + 29 FCVs

( , at market share) + 6,804 ‘used’ + 2,030 vans (1,928 new and 102 used) + 29 FCVs PHEVs: 19,295 (down 27%, at 13.6% market share)

Models

In Norway, basically all of the best-selling cars are electric, starting with Tesla Model 3 at #1 both in December (1,251) and in 2019 (15,683). The Model 3 is not only the top selling model in the country, but also with a pretty decent market share of 11.0%!

The outstanding results of Model 3 almost allowed Tesla to win the brand rank, although 18,798 registrations of Model S/X/3 were 151 behind the Volkswagen (18,949). If only Model S and Model X sold better, Tesla might be #1, but the two shrunk significantly to only a fraction of the best results a few years ago.

Volkswagen can also enjoy 2nd place in model rank for Golf (10,025 YTD, mostly e-Golf). The third and fourth best-selling cars are also electric: Nissan LEAF and Audi e-tron.

BEV results already in our database (December and full year 2019):

Tesla Model 3 - 1,251 and 15,683 YTD

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (549 total with ICE) and around 9,000 YTD

Nissan LEAF - 307 and 6,127 YTD

Audi e-tron - 282 and 5,377 YTD

BMW i3 - 150 and 4,851 YTD

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (305 total with ICE)

Jaguar I-PACE - 111 and 3,080 YTD

Renault ZOE - 8 and 2,090 YTD

Tesla Model X - 117 and 1,966 YTD

Tesla Model S - 30 and 1,149 YTD

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – December 2019

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)