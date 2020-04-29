Let's take a look at the fresh video report from Tesla Shanghai.
Tesla intensifies construction work at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China. The latest video report recorded by 乌瓦 on April 29 reveals multiple steel structures in an advanced stage of construction.
Frankly, it's now difficult to find a place on the plot that is not under construction, as the company is eager to start production of the Tesla Model Y as soon as possible. Surely before the end of 2020.
Separately, the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 production rate is probably at the maximum possible at the moment - not only because of the demand in China, but also because every unit counts in the challenging Q2 2020 as the Fremont factory is still closed.
And as usual, a quick look at the stream of Model 3 cars, ready for customer deliveries.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order