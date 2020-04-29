Tesla intensifies construction work at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China. The latest video report recorded by 乌瓦 on April 29 reveals multiple steel structures in an advanced stage of construction.

Frankly, it's now difficult to find a place on the plot that is not under construction, as the company is eager to start production of the Tesla Model Y as soon as possible. Surely before the end of 2020.

Separately, the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 production rate is probably at the maximum possible at the moment - not only because of the demand in China, but also because every unit counts in the challenging Q2 2020 as the Fremont factory is still closed.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 source: 乌瓦

And as usual, a quick look at the stream of Model 3 cars, ready for customer deliveries.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 source: 乌瓦

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: