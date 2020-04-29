It's now officially official. Just as we reported a couple of weeks ago, the planned May 20th reveal of the GMC Hummer EV is being postponed. The reason, of course, is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to limit the spread of the virus.

Thankfully, the delay doesn't extend to the expected Fall-of-2021 production date of the all-electric, one-of-a-kind pickup truck. General Motors tells InsideEVs that development work continues and their production targets are unchanged.

The official statement from GM was remarkable, if only for its brevity. Check it out:

While we cannot wait to show the GMC Hummer EV to the world, we will reschedule the May 20th reveal date. In the meantime, the team’s development work continues on track and undeterred. We invite all to stay tuned for more stories on this super truck’s incredible capability leading up to its official debut.

While we don't know what form the reveal event might take – either live or virtual – we do believe it will happen later this year. When it does happen, though, we may not see the SUV version of the Hummer EV under the lights. It was not supposed to be shown at the original May 20th affair, so they may continue with that separate event strategy. The automaker declined to comment on the SUV.

Along with the bad-but-expected news, the Detroit automaker also released a fresh video clip (above). While it's not especially revealing – it's a brief bird's eye view of the pickup (or a computer rendering of it, at least) as it makes its way down a dirt road through a forest – it does show off the glass roof, seating for four, and what we believe is a bed about five feet in length.

While we wait for more official details about this remarkable 400-mile electric truck, you can keep up with what is publicly known about the GMC Hummer EV on its "Everything We Know" page.