The third version of the 2020 Porsche Taycan: the Taycan 4S (with Performance Battery Plus), introduced in the U.S. earlier this month, got its official EPA range and energy consumption ratings.

The range of 203 miles (327 km) is equal to the initial estimation, but of course, as in the case of all Taycans, it's surprisingly low taking into consideration the 93.4 kWh battery and range results reported by consumers/media.

The energy consumption seems to be similar to the Taycan Turbo version (EPA's MPGe values are the same, but 4S is actually slightly more efficient).

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S (Performance Battery Plus) EPA rating:



range of 203 miles (327 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 488 Wh/mi (303 Wh/km) city: 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km) highway: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km)



See all Taycan versions compared here.

Since all three cars are equipped with the same 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus, we are eager to see the results for 79.2 kWh battery.

15% less energy should translate - at least on paper - to EPA range of about 170+ miles (274+ km).