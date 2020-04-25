Okay, we get it. Cars.com wanted to appeal to a wide audience. So, when nominating vehicles for its most eco-friendly car of the year award, it chose an all-electric car, a gas car, a traditional hybrid (no plug), a plug-in hybrid, and a diesel pickup truck.

The nominees include the Tesla Model 3, Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Hybrid, Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Duramax Diesel. All these vehicles are highly eco-friendly within their class and/or lineup of competitors. However, if we're comparing them to one another in terms of efficiency and eco-friendliness, that's a different story.

In the end, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid took the top honors. While we would have loved to see it go to the Tesla, we understand Cars' reasoning, at least based on the way it explains its methodology. However, for people who see the title – "Cars.com Names the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Eco-Friendly Car of the Year" – it could be seen as misleading, since cars like the Model 3, among many others, are arguably more eco-friendly.

An argument can also be made that eco-friendly is not synonymous with efficiency, though that's certainly part of the equation. Again, it all comes down to the methodology. The fact that the Silverado 1500 Diesel is a nominee goes even further to prove this. Sure, it's an eco-friendly pickup truck in comparison to others.

Be sure to click on the press release tab or source link below for more details about this Cars.com award, and more specifically, precisely what the publication's methodology is. Then, let us know if you agree or disagree with Cars.com. We're not asking if you agree or disagree with its choice for the winner, but more specifically, the award situation and methodology in general.