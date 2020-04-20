Three YouTube channels? Yes, our good friend and colleague Kyle Conner would likely say, "go big or go home." Why not, right? When you have exclusive, full-time access to an incredible track, you make use of it as much as possible.

We're talking about the launch of Conner's third YouTube channel: One Lap. It's essentially one fast lap around the track in any car, regardless of powertrain. Conner has been talking about this launch for some time, and the current social distancing and stay-at-home orders have made it a bit difficult to tackle certain content. So, he took a trip around the track in the Tesla Model X and Mini Cooper SE.

Conner will be taking a different car out each week. He's already set up a sharable spreadsheet to keep track of the vehicles and times. The nice thing about this One Lap channel is the videos are relatively short, sweet, and to the point. It also offers an opportunity for followers to get involved by signing their cars up to hit the track.

Check out the video, subscribe to the channel, and leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via One Lap on YouTube:

One Lap in the Tesla Model X 100D on the Race Track! This is something you won't see often. A 2017 Tesla Model X 100D (pre-Raven) tearing up the race track! This car had roughly 60,000 miles on it at the time and still felt brand new with extremely minimal battery degradation. Thank you to Our Tesla Model X Journey for lending the car for a One Lap video! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOUh... List of all cars to be featured on One Lap with their times and video links:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/... If you would like your car featured on One Lap you can reach Kyle on Twitter @Out_of_Spec or through email at Kyle@outofspecmotoring.com

