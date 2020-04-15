In our latest video episode, we go road-tripping to show you how to use the most popular fast chargers in the U.S. We try out stations from Electrify America, EVgo, ChargePoint and even a Tesla Supercharger. Not all chargers are created equal and not all activate in the same way, so it's important to know how to use the various fast chargers out there and that's precisely what we try to show you here in our newest InsideEVs YouTube video.

Welcome back to a new episode from our InsideEVs YouTube channel.

One of the major flaws with charging electric cars on the go is that all fast-charging systems seem to require different means of operation. There's a push underway to standardize all of this, but for the time being, each operator operates a bit differently. Some fast chargers spring to life via an app, while others require some manual pushing of buttons and possibly even a credit card swipe. Then there's the Tesla Supercharger where all you have to do is plug in.

There's enough variance between stations that we figured we should set out to help clear up any confusion as to how to use the most popular fast-charging networks in the U.S. We did it in video form so it's easy to see the processes in action, so watch the video to see what you'll need to know the next time you hit the road for a trip in your electric car.

