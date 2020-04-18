During the past quarter, Kia sold more than 13,000 plug-ins in Europe as the lineup expands.

Kia's car sales in Europe decreased during the first quarter of 2020 (by 14.5% to 113,026), but in relation to the entire market, the South Korean manufacturer actually did very well.

Market share improved to a record 3.7% and almost one-fifth of the total volume were electrified cars: xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs).

xEV sales amounted a record of 21,340 (up 20.8% year-over-year) or 18.9% of all Kia sales (compared to 13.4% a year ago).

Kia's plug-in lineup of plug-ins was recently strengthened by two new plug-in hybrids, the Ceed SW and xCeed PHEVs:

Kia xEV sales in Q1 2020:

  • BEVs: 32% or over 6,800 (vs 22% a year ago)
  • PHEVs: 30% or about 6,400
  • HEVs: 38% or about 8,100.