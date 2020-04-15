The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China remains the only Tesla EV manufacturing plant online and not only does it produce cars at a full swing, but it also expands on a scale probably not seen ever before.

The steel structure of the new car manufacturing facility - possibly for the Tesla Model Y - is climbing up across the entire length, while other smaller areas are progressing. Even the power substation in the southern corner is expanding. The video provided by 乌瓦 was recorded on April 15, 2020.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 - April 15, 2020 (source: 乌瓦)

We assume that the targeted production output of 3,000 Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 per week (150,000 per year) is not only achieved but due to COVID-19 maybe even exceeded - at least Tesla might want to produce more.

Model 3 sales (mostly MIC) almost reached 12,000 in March, and as we can see in the image below, the number of cars on the parking lot is significant, despite at least several carriers usually seen ready for delivery:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 - April 15, 2020 (source: 乌瓦)

During the second quarter of 2020, Tesla Gigafactory 3 is expected to produce some 37,500 Model 3. Maybe there is a chance to crank out even more?

The Q2 2019 result of 87,048 is out of reach without Fremont, but half of that actually might be. If only the Fremont plant comes back for at least the single month of June to add 30,000 (just for an example), it might be quite close.

Once again, the progress is amazing - just take a look at Jason Yang's video from six days earlier - April 9, 2020:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: