Since Tesla's production and delivery numbers for the first quarter of 2020 are in, let's check the results thoroughly.

First of all, it was Tesla's best first quarter ever, and unfortunately, it could've been an all-time record one, if only COVID-19 did not affect the Chinese market (extended pause at Tesla Gigafactory 3) and then basically the rest of the world.

In short, Tesla sold 88,400 cars (up 40% year-over-year), while production reached 102,672 (up 33% year-over-year). The final numbers could vary by up to around 0.5%.

"In the first quarter, we produced almost 103,000 vehicles and delivered approximately 88,400 vehicles. This is our best ever first quarter performance. Production Deliveries Subject to lease accounting Model S/X 15,390 12,200 16% Model 3/Y 87,282 76,200 5% Total 102,672 88,400 7% Model Y production started in January and deliveries began in March, significantly ahead of schedule. Additionally, our Shanghai factory continued to achieve record levels of production, despite significant setbacks."

Tesla Model S/X/3/Y Deliveries (quarterly) – through Q1 2020

Here is a broader outlook, which proves how great Q1 actually was. We assume that Tesla would be able to exceed 100,000 if circumstances did not complicate everything.

Total: 88,400 (up 40% year-over-year)

Deliveries by model

Model 3/Y: 76,200 (up 50%, new record)



Model S/X: 12,200 (up 1%)

Besides the ongoing growth of Model 3 (supported since March by Model Y) to a new record, also the Model S/X showed some positive signs - sales increased by 1% (first time in 5 quarters).

Production numbers

The Q1 2020 was Tesla's 2nd best quarter ever and almost a record one. If only production would not stop, it would be surely be a record.

Total: 102,672 (up 33% year-over-year)

Tesla produced all four of its models in California (Model Y joined in January), while the Model 3 is additionally produced also in China. Since late March, the Tesla Factory temporarily suspended production. The Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, on the other hand, is running at record high levels.

Production by model

Model 3/Y: 87,282 (up 38.6%, new record)

Model S/X: 15,390 (up 8.7%)

The Model 3/Y production was at an all-time high level and we could guess that between 90,000 to 100,000 would be produced in a normal situation.

Interestingly, also the Model S/X improved year-over-year, the first time in several quarters.