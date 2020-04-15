As you can see from the brief video above, this Tesla Model 3 owner is driving on a divided highway in the rain. The roads are wet and there are plenty of puddles. He suddenly hydroplanes and loses control.

The Model 3 does a complete 180-degree spin and smashes into a utility pole. As you can see, there's quite a bit of damage to the rear of the Tesla, as well as some damage to the front end at the driver's side. Fortunately, the driver walked away with no injuries.

Due to Tesla's standard Autopilot cameras, its cars have built-in multi-camera systems: TeslaCam and Sentry Mode. This allows the driver to share four different views of the crash. We're glad he's okay. It's yet another testament to the safety of Tesla vehicles. However, we can only imagine the repair bill will be hefty.

Video Description via Tufflaw on YouTube: