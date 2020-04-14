In March, Hyundai managed to bring back its global plug-in electric car sales closer to its peak results - above 8,000 per month, including 5,000 Kona Electric.

According to the official stats, the company sold 8,079 units (up 0.1% year-over-year), which is 5.0% of total sales volume. A piece of important news is that the overall sales also improved, by 4.2% to 161,027.

After the first three months of 2020, Hyundai sold 17,351 plug-ins (compared to 17,036 a year ago).

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – March 2020

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 7,078 (up 4.6%)

7,078 (up 4.6%) PHEVs: 1,001 (down 23.4%)

1,001 (down 23.4%) Total plug-ins: 8,079 (up 0.1%)

8,079 (up 0.1%) FCVs: 796 (up 255%)

Model results:

Hyundai's lineup consists basically of three plug-ins at the moment - two BEVs and one PHEV. The most important one is the Kona Electric, which from March on is produced also in Europe.

As we can see below, sales of the IONIQ are also relatively strong, not far from its record levels.

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 796 sales, including 706 in South Korea.