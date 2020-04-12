Formula E continues to grow in popularity. Attendance and revenue are up year over year, and more and more established automakers are joining the circuit. Formula E is also expanding its outreach and has begun to produce EV educational content.

Earlier this week we posted a video produced by Formula E that debunked the 5 biggest myths about electric vehicles. Here today, we're taking a look at another one of their videos, this time focusing on what the world's most established car manufacturers are doing to make the biggest shift in automobile history.

As you might expect, they take a look at manufacturing processes at some of the OEMs that participate in Formula E. That means the company that's ahead of the rest of the electric vehicle world, Tesla, isn't mentioned.

We understand why Formula E wouldn't include them, as this production is part educational and also part marketing for their partners, but it's hard to discuss the future of EVs without at least mentioning Tesla, in our opinion.

So who do they discuss?

BMW: Sustainable manufacturing lessons learned from the i3 & i8 now spreading across the brand

Audi: The e-Tron's Brussels manufacturing facility is entirely powered by renewable energy and by 2025 Audi plans to have all of their manufacturing sites carbon neutral.

Mercedes: Investing 10 billion euro into EV programs and will have 10 all-electric vehicles for sale by 2025. They are also focusing on recycling and reducing the amount of raw materials needed in EV production.

Porsche: Soon to add the all-electric Macan SUV, followed by electric Cayman and Boxsters

Jaguar: JLR has stated starting this year, all new vehicles introduced will be offered in either plug-in hybrid or full electric

DS:(A premium brand by Citroen) From 2025 onward, all new model DS vehicles will be available exclusively as electric vehicles.

It's interesting to see that, in addition to transitioning to electric vehicles, many legacy manufacturers are also focusing on sustainable manufacturing processes, and transitioning to renewables to power their facilities.

That's very important because the emissions from the vehicles is just one part of the equation. The manufacturing processes involved in making the cars also need to evolve and move towards being carbon-neutral as rapidly as possible, if we're ever going to slow down the climate change crisis.