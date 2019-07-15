Porsche took an opportunity at the grand finale of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship to present the Taycan in New York by completing several fast laps on the track.

Just around two months are left before the production version will be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. The German manufacturer already received more than 20,000 pre-orders with paid deposits, which suggests high demand.

"The Taycan will be presented in September and will go on the market at the end of the year. Across the globe, there are already more than 20,000 serious prospective buyers for the four-door vehicle. The potential customers have put their names down on an option programme list and made a down payment."

Porsche works driver Neel Jani, who was behind the wheel in New York, said: