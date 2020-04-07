EV aficionado and Tesla owner Bjørn Nyland learned that Erik Windahl Olsen and some friends decided to take a brand-new Porsche Taycan from Norway to Spain. While Olsen says the all-electric Porsche is an amazing car, there are plenty of reasons he doesn't recommend the trip. In fact, he told reporters that he's definitely not looking forward to the return trip.

Nyland hasn't yet experienced the Taycan, but he's embedded in EVs and has plenty of knowledge about the charging infrastructure in the area, as well as electric car range and efficiency considerations. Moreover, he's no stranger to long EV road trips.

Broom, a European publication ran a story about Olsen's journey. You can read it in its entirety by clicking here. We used Google translate to read the story. We've included a few key quotes from Olsen below:

"The purpose of the trip was twofold: First, Taycan is a very exciting car, which I wanted to get to know better. But most important of all was to find out if it is possible to drive a 'non-Tesla' through Europe, Erik tells Broom." "If I had known what to expect, we would probably never have gone, he points out by phone from Spain." "The charging network in Europe is completely useless. I do not recommend this to anyone." "To be perfectly honest, I'm very disappointed with Porsche's "Charging Planner". The system provides little predictability because it only reports a charging stop. The car says nothing about what the charging station is or what charging speed you can expect. As you drive into the charging station, the information about how long you will be there will also disappear. This makes it very difficult to plan your trip."

