Tesla Model 3 made a significant splash in South Korea, where in March the world's best-selling EV became the top imported model.

According to the latest registration data, Model 3 registrations in March amounted to a record 2,415, which is more than any other imported car, regardless of the powertrain. Interestingly, the stats reveal that South Korea imports mostly German cars:

Tesla Model 3 2,415 BMW 5 Series 1,976 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 1,617 VW Tiguan 1,022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 695 Mercedes-Benz A-Class 681 Mercedes-Benz CLS 581 Porsche Panamera 511 BMW 3 Series 497 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 490

For comparison, the total number of Model S/Model X was 84.

The Model 3 volume deliveries started in November 2019 (113 units). During the first quarter of 2020, some 3,929 Model 3 were registered.

Model S/X registrations at 141 in the same three-month period indicate that the price difference between the 3 and S/X is crucial in driving the EV adoption to a higher level.

Anyway, we must admit that the 4,070 registrations in South Korea alone during Q1 is a very good result.