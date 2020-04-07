During Q1 2020, some 4,070 new Tesla cars were registered in South Korea, including 3929 Model 3 (2,415 in March).

Tesla Model 3 made a significant splash in South Korea, where in March the world's best-selling EV became the top imported model.

According to the latest registration data, Model 3 registrations in March amounted to a record 2,415, which is more than any other imported car, regardless of the powertrain. Interestingly, the stats reveal that South Korea imports mostly German cars:

  1. Tesla Model 3 2,415
  2. BMW 5 Series 1,976
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class 1,617
  4. VW Tiguan 1,022
  5. Mercedes-Benz GLC 695
  6. Mercedes-Benz A-Class 681
  7. Mercedes-Benz CLS 581
  8. Porsche Panamera 511
  9. BMW 3 Series 497
  10. Mercedes-Benz C-Class 490

For comparison, the total number of Model S/Model X was 84.

The Model 3 volume deliveries started in November 2019 (113 units). During the first quarter of 2020, some 3,929 Model 3 were registered.

Model S/X registrations at 141 in the same three-month period indicate that the price difference between the 3 and S/X is crucial in driving the EV adoption to a higher level.

Anyway, we must admit that the 4,070 registrations in South Korea alone during Q1 is a very good result.

Source: Tesmanian