The latest video reports from the Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany show that as of April 4, 2020, Tesla basically completed the ground leveling for the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin).

Sunday (April 5) as usual, was work-free, so we are now wondering whether Tesla will get the construction permit, for which the company applied.

Due to COVID-19, the government might delay the approval of further work. Hopefully, the situation will not require such measures, or at least there will be a way to start construction, while minimizing risk.

The other question is whether Tesla will pursue the construction of Giga Berlin at full speed (if allowed) or maybe just stop at this stage to preserve cash?

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: