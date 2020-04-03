Based on the old Morris Oxford from the early 1950s, the Hindustan Ambassador was manufactured in India until 2014 (with minor changes and improvements over the decades). It’s so common on the country’s roads that it’s been nicknamed “the King of Indian roads” and even though its origins are British, the people of India have adopted it as one of their own.

Over the decades, the Ambassador only suffered minor changes, getting an improved interior and various engines under its hood. However, there was never an electric version of it, until now.

This Ambassador is an EV conversion by a local Indian company and it’s currently the only one of its kind. It is detailed in this video which doesn’t say how powerful it is (only mentioning its 275 Nm / 202 pound-feet of peak torque), but it does state it has a 0 - 60 km/h (0 - 37 mph) sprint time of 12 seconds and a top speed of 120 km/h (74 mph).

It is motivated by an AC induction motor that draws its juice from a 20 kWh lead-acid battery pack that’s located in the trunk. Maximum range is reported to be 100 km (62 miles).

In order to demonstrate just how muscular this Ambassador EV really is, the people who made it towed a 14.5-ton truck behind it with what appeared to be relative ease. Right now only one exists, but the company behind it, called He-Man, wants to get it approved for road use so as to eventually offer the kit for sale.