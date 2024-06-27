The classic DeLorean, which famously starred in the “Back to the Future” franchise, was never really an enthusiast’s ride, despite the fact that it was capable of traveling through time on the big screen.

The biggest reason for its driving characteristics that left a lot to be desired was down to its powertrain. The shiny DeLorean was initially supposed to be powered by a Wankel lump, then a Ford V-6, but it ended up in production with the famous Peugeot-Renault-Volvo (PRV) V-6 instead, which only made 130 horsepower. Now though, with the help of an all-electric bolt-in conversion from Electrogenic, the DeLorean can slash its zero to 60 miles per hour time in half. The best part about it? It’s all reversible, so if you’re ever feeling nostalgic for exhaust fumes, you can always go back to the original powertrain.

Get Fully Charged The ideal solution to keep classics on the road? EV conversion specialists are popping up all over the world, promising the ideal solution to modernizing and keeping old-timers on the road for many more years to come. The pros are obvious: no more smoke coming out the tailpipe, more power and silence. But can converting a classic into an EV take away the charm of the old?

Everything has been made specifically for the two-door coupe using CAD modeling and working around the car’s shape. The 43-kilowatt-hour “OEM-grade” battery is split between the front luggage compartment and above the electric motor in the rear. According to the UK-based conversion specialist, the expected range is above 150 miles on a full charge.

Topping it up can be done through a CCS port located at the rear, behind the license plate holder. Electrogenic didn’t say how many kilowatts the car can accept, but it mentioned that, when connected to a DC fast charger, the electrified DeLorean can be good to go in about an hour. There’s also a brake regeneration feature that can be adjusted to the owner’s preferences, as well as vehicle-to-load (V2L) with a maximum output of 3 kW.

The electric motor sends 214 horsepower (160 kW) to the rear wheels via a fixed ratio gearbox and transaxle, allowing for sprint to 60 in under five seconds–twice as fast as the original V-6 engine is capable of.

Inside, the DeLorean EV is specced with a bespoke virtual dashboard that shows the different drive modes, battery usage and charge status. An enhanced air conditioning system is also fitted to better cope with the summer’s heat, and there’s Apple CarPlay thrown into the mix, too.

The electrified DeLorean weighs just 88 pounds more than the original, making it a no-brainer for nostalgic EV enthusiasts with cash to spare.

“Since founding Electrogenic in 2018, we’ve seen a great deal of interest from around the world in the prospect of a DeLorean EV conversion,” said Steve Drummond, Electrogenic CEO. “With its sci-fi design – still jaw-dropping over 40 years on – and underwhelming engine, it really is the perfect candidate for conversion to electric drive. We’re now delighted to reveal our ‘plug and play’ conversion package to the world. Developed entirely in-house using our proprietary technology, it gives the DMC-12 the sporting performance its futuristic shape always deserved.”

Developed in the United Kingdom, the drop-in EV conversion kit is also available at a handful of partners in the United States for an undisclosed price. Other Electrogenic creations include the classic Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type, Porsche 911 and a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II commissioned by Hollywood star Jason Momoa.