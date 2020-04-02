In the early days of April, Tesla almost completed the ground-leveling at the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany and now the company is waiting for a green light to start construction of the plant.

The request was reportedly already submitted to the Brandenburg Environmental Ministry.

"“The application has been received,” Frauke Zelt said on Monday. Zelt is the spokeswoman for the State of Brandenburg’s Environmental Ministry. “It will be examined,” she added."

The coronavirus outbreak probably will not allow conducting an official groundbreaking ceremony, for sure not with Elon Musk, as the flights have been grounded, but there are some ideas to do an online event.

If only the situation would allow for safe construction, even on a limited scale, it would be important both for Tesla and the local economy.

