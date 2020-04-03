Passenger plug-in electric car sales in February 2020 positively surprised, as despite a huge decline in China, the market actually noticeably expanded - something that we haven't seen in the past six months!

According to the EV Sales Blog, sales exceeded 116,000, which is 16% more than a year ago. Close to two-thirds of sales fall on all-electric cars (64%).

A positive February allowed also for a 2% growth YTD (over 268,000).

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – February 2020

Models rank

Tesla Model 3 (13,661) in February was beyond the reach of any other plug-in model with sales higher than the next two combined.

The second-best was - surprisingly - Nissan LEAF (6,739), but it's already far behind the Renault ZOE (6,495) in the year-to-date rank. One of the great performers was Volkswagen e-Golf (4,093), which is running at a record pace.

As we can see, there is no Chinese plug-in model in the top 10. The top one is the GAC Aion S. The SAIC MG ZS EV was second.

Another finding is that the Audi e-tron is now the top all-electric premium SUV with quite decent results - well above its closest competitors like the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-PACE or Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Manufacturers rank

After February, Tesla is back in first place with 28,269 sales YTD and a significant advantage over the next BMW (21,027) and Volkswagen (18,563).

This year shows high strength for European brands, but unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak will affect them this Spring. It will be time for Chinese brands to get back in the top 10.

Top 5 YTD:

Tesla: 28,269

BMW: 21,027

Volkswagen: 18,563

Renault: 16,632

Peugeot: 13,414



Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM