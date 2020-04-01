Comparison of plug-in car sales from BMW’s perspective through February 2020.

BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands) today released a new set of global electromobility charts, showing its performance on the plug-in electric car market over the past 12 months (since March 2019 to February 2020), using IHS Markit New Registration data.

* As usual, the purpose of the presentation is to show the brand's position being higher than the industry average, but let's check what else we can learn from the new set of infographics.

Electromobility In Germany. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

In Germany, the BMW brand is still the plug-in car leader - but its share decreased from 21% to 18% (compared to two months ago). That's because several other brands are selling a lot more plug-ins this year than in 2019.

Volkswagen (11%) and Mercedes-Benz (10%) both improved their position, completing the (all-German) podium.

external_image

Electromobility In Europe. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

In Europe (most of Europe, to be precise), BMW is still the second most popular plug-in brand with a 13% share (down from 14%). The top brand is Tesla (18%) - down two points, while in third is Renault (9%), up from 8%.

external_image

Electromobility Globally. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

Globally, BMW's share remains at 7% (3rd best), while Tesla (#1) is at 20%! BYD shrunk by 2 points from 10% to 8%.

external_image

BMW i3 Share In The Compact EV Segment Globally

BMW i3's share in the compact BEV segment went down from 17% to 15%. Renault ZOE (22%) is the most popular model, followed by the Nissan LEAF (20%).

external_image

Electromobility By Country. Share In The EV Segment. BMW Versus Market-Average.

Plug-in electric car share for the whole of the BMW Group is significantly higher than the industry average in many markets (no change here compared to previous months).

external_image

Electromobility By Country. Share In New Registrations. BMW EV* Versus BMW ICE.

BMW Group share in the plug-in segment in particular markets is also higher than the company’s share in the gas/diesel segments, which means that the switch to electric brings a general gain of market share for the group (no change here compared to previous months).

external_image