Less than 15,000 plug-in electric cars were sold in February 2020, but that was enough for 6.6% of the passenger car market.
February 2020 probably will go down in Chinese history as the weakest month for the automotive industry in years, as the overall passenger car market reportedly fell by 82%.
The plug-in electric car sales also went down, by 65% year-over-year to about 14,693, according to the EV Sales Blog.
On the positive side, plug-ins increased market share to 6.6% and 84% of total sales were all-electric. BEVs were also decreasing slower, by 57% compared to 81% in the case of PHEVs.
Plug-in electric car sales in China – February 2020
Model rank
The early report (China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data) shows that the Tesla Model 3 was the top-selling model and the Tesla brand captured a third of the plug-in segment. However the following data from other sources (via Reuters and Moneyball) revealed that Model 3 registrations were at 2,284. It's still the best-selling model for the month and for the year.
The only two other models that were able to score a four-digit result were: BYD Qin BEV (1,531 according to our data and 1,477 according to EV Sales Blog) and GAC Aion S (1,433).
Top 20 for the month: