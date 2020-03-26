The overall passenger car sales are weak in Europe - in February new registrations decreased by 7% year-over-year to over 1.06 million.

With just several countries noting any increase, just imagine the full-blown effect of coronavirus in March and April.

Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics, commented:

“The situation is rapidly deteriorating in Europe due to complex regulation, lack of available homologated cars, and increasing pressure on the economy. All of these factors are having a detrimental impact on consumer confidence.”.

The electrified car segment (xEVs - BEVs, PHEVs and HEVs), on the other hand, was doing great - in February, the total sales in 27-markets monitored by JATO Dynamics went up 80% year-over-year to 135,500! That's almost 13% of the total car sales.

"Against this negative backdrop, electrified vehicles were once again the outlier in the industry. Their registrations jumped from 75,400 units in February 2019 to 135,500 units last month. The increase of over 80% came at the expense of diesel and petrol cars who saw significantly fewer registrations. Munoz added: “So far this year, electrified vehicles have been the only lifeline for manufacturers operating in Europe. This is good news, as the industry’s electrification plans have finally seen a positive response from consumers.”"

Top 5 European countries by xEVs share in all passenger cars registrations:

Norway: 75%

Sweden: 33%

Finland: 31%

Netherlands: 22%

Hungary: 17%

Among the "big markets" by volume, France seems to have the highest xEV share (14%), followed by 13% in the UK, 11% in Germany, 10% in Spain and 8.6% in Italy.

Plug-in car sales in Europe (19-markets) - February 2020

Data for the 19-markets indicate that plug-ins are now a bigger segment than regular hybrids:

BEVs: 38,700 (up 92% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 28,700 (up 153% year-over-year)

HEVs: 59,000 (up 46% year-over-year)

Total plug-ins (BEVs, PHEVs): 67,400 (up 114% year-over-year)

Total xEVs: 126,400 (up 76% year-over-year)