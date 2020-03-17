Hyundai has officially started deliveries of the Kona Electric model from its plant in Nošovice in the Czech Republic, where Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (HMMC) recently launched production.

"The first cars produced for European markets left the factory this week, headed for customers in Europe."

The plan for the European site is to produce over 35,000 Kona Electric within 12-months (about 30,000 in 2020), which is over 2,900 a month, on average. Currently, the production is at 150 Kona Electrics per day (quick math tells us that it's already 3,000 a month, assuming 20 days per month).

"HMMC, which is located in Nošovice in the Moravian-Silesian region of the Czech Republic, is one of the largest and most modern auto manufacturing plants in Europe. The plant plans to produce over 35,000 units of the Kona Electric in 12 months. Current production is at 150 Kona Electrics per day. Hyundai will also give customers the opportunity to track the estimated time of arrival (ETA) of their Kona Electric. Once ordered, the ETA tool makes it possible to track the car from production to final shipment."

The South Korean manufacturer launched Kona Electric production in Czechia to not only increase the general volume of EVs, but also shorten waiting times in Europe. By the way, the Ulsan plant in South Korea is also increasing production volume.

Zero-emission Hyundai sales (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric and the NEXO fuel cell) in Europe are expected to exceed 80,000 in 2020.

"Together with the increased production from Hyundai’s Ulsan plant in Korea, in 2020 the company will more than triple the availability of Kona Electric for its customers in Europe compared to last year."

Dong Woo ChoiPresident and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe HQ said:

"Expanding production of the Kona Electric is an important step to meet the growing European demand for electric cars. Reducing the distance the vehicle has to travel between the manufacturing plant and the consumer will shorten delivery times. We are also further strengthening Europe as manufacturing location by producing future mobility solutions on site."

Unfortunately, Europe is currently trying to limit the impact of coronavirus. It might threaten Hyundai's plans as today the first manufacturers announced the temporary closure of a double-digit number of manufacturing plants.

Hyundai Kona Electric produced in Czech Republic

The HMMC site in Czechia is producing only the top-of-the-line 64 kWh battery version of Kona Electric, which is now rated at 484 km (301 miles) of WLTP range.

It suggests that the demand for longer-range EVs is higher than for the shorter range ones.

The battery cells for HMMC will be supplied from the LG Chem plant in Poland.

"The Nošovice plant will produce the more powerful of the two Hyundai Kona Electric versions, which has a 150 kW electric motor and a battery capacity of 64kWh resulting in a driving range of 484 km. Kona Electric is the first new-generation electric car to be produced in the Czech Republic."

"First fully-electric car to be produced in Czech Republic All stages of production at HMMC were prepared for the Kona Electric: the stamping shop, the welding shop, the paint shop and assembly. The production line had to be extended by 15 meters due to a new production stage involving the installation of the electric battery. The batteries will by produced in Europe, reducing the distance the component needs to travel. A new warehouse has been set up at HMMC to store the batteries. An automatic guided vehicle will transport them from there to the production line. The paint shop also introduced a new two-colour painting process, as the Kona Electric is also available with a two-tone roof."

Gallery: Hyundai Kona Electric production the Czech Republic