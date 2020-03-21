The effect of the outbreak of coronavirus on society and the global economy is unprecedented, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), which warns about the grave consequences for the automobile industry.

It's not only Tesla in the U.S., the "Big Three", but basically all the manufacturers face the same problem. In Europe, most of the automotive plants temporarily suspended production.

"Across the European Union, vehicle manufacturers operate some 229 vehicle assembly and production plants, directly employing 2.6 million Europeans in manufacturing. The wider auto sector provides indirect and direct jobs for 13.8 million people [6.1% of all jobs] in the EU."

The reasons are simple - government measures to limit new infections and health concerns, combined with collapsing demand and supply shortages. We already saw what happened in China, when in February production and sales went down by roughly 80%.

The entire industry is affected, which soon we will feel also in our small plug-in electric car segment as well.

Those weaker manufacturers might not be able to rebound smoothly, hopefully in a month or two in the best-case scenario.

Eric-Mark Huitema, ACEA Director General said:

“It is clear that this is the worst crisis ever to impact the automotive industry. With all manufacturing coming to a standstill and the retail network effectively closed, the jobs of some 14 million Europeans are now at stake. We call for strong and coordinated actions at national and EU level to provide immediate liquidity support for automobile companies, their suppliers and dealers.”

ACEA urges for government support, but as the entire economy is affected, it's obvious that the needs exceed the government's capabilities.

The most important things for today is to: