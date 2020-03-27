Buying a brand new Tesla Model Y can set you back up to $60,000 (or more), depending on performance and specs, but for slightly less money you can have the Model 3 or even a second hand Model S that would also cost you less. So is it really worth going for the new Y, or should you still stick to either a new 3 or a used S?

Well, according to this video by Teslanomics, all are valid options and it really depends on your needs and what you want to get out of your vehicle. For instance, if you opt for a second hand Model S, you will get probably more passenger space inside, but the interior is not as modern and minimalist as either the Model 3 or Model Y and the older examples you’ll find for sale don’t have the latest Autopilot hardware.

Another key point made in the video is that you should really factor how long you plan on keeping the car into your decision. It says that if you don’t plan on changing the car in a few years’ time, then you should opt for a new Model Y, but if you do plan on selling it within three to five years, then you are advised to go for a used Model S instead, especially if you’re switching from a traditional internal combustion-engined car.