The Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada will see a huge reduction in its workforce in the coming days as Tesla intends to cut staff by 75% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move was expected after Panasonic earlier announced similar measures. Back on March 21, Panasonic said it would scale down operations and temporarily suspend lithium-ion battery cell production at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada (for 14 days) due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, Tesla is announcing something very similar. According to Automotive News, this info comes directly from the county manager of Storey (the county within which the Gigafactory is located. The county manager, Austin Osborne, states:

"Tesla has informed us that the Gigafactory in Storey County is reducing on-site staff by roughly 75 percent in the coming days."

Reuters reached out to Tesla for comment on the situation, but the automaker did not respond by the time of press.

It's not clear how many Tesla employees work at the Gigafactory. Panasonic says it employs 3,500 workers at that site, but we're not sure how many Tesla has on hand.

There's no word as to when the workforce will return to regular volumes at the Tesla Gigafactory.