Our good friend Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) did some research related to the reduction in pollution that's likely a direct result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Since many people aren't driving to work, our air is getting cleaner. Of course, there are other reasons, such as factories being closed, but the drop in traffic makes a big impact.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 4.2 million deaths per year can be attributed to health concerns caused by air pollution.

Interactive map of air pollution in Europe:

Air pollution and traffic in Los Angeles:

Air pollution and traffic in Seattle:

Air pollution and traffic in New York:

Perhaps it's high time we all started driving electric vehicles? Clearly, that's not going to happen very rapidly, but the data is still compelling.

We encourage you to continue sharing your thoughts with us in our comment section below. Take care and stay healthy.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV) on YouTube: