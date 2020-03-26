The Tesla Model Y may prove to be the best Tesla for winter driving. It should be able to retain more range than other Tesla vehicles due to its standard heat pump, which is unavailable in the Model 3, Model S, and Model X. In addition, well-known Tesla hacker @greentheonly has discovered that the Model Y has a radar heater.

A radar heater is something people have suggested for some time. This is because the radar is used for Tesla Autopilot, but it can become an issue when the radar gets covered with snow. Over a year ago, CEO Elon Musk said eventually Autopilot will "work purely on vision," meaning this may not be needed. However, he added that it may still be "worth adding a radar heater."

Tesla hacker and Autopilot researcher green shows a radar heater outlined in the Model Y's wiring diagrams.

