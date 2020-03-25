Earlier this month we heard about the first customer delivery of the MINI Cooper SE in the U.S. (actually it was delivery to the winner of a sweepstakes), but how about Europe?

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt, during the first two months of the year, "well over 500" units of Cooper SE were delivered across Europe - mostly in the UK, where the all-electric MINI is produced.

While comparing the number with general MINI sales in January and February (under 25,000 in total, according to JATO Dynamics), it turns out to be above 2%, "well over" 2% we guess.

Not bad for a start, but of course we expect a higher result, like at least 5% - especially since some 100,000 people expressed interest in the MINI Cooper SE globally.

Unfortunately, it will be difficult to improve over the short term, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) in winter scenery