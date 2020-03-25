The MINI Cooper SE deliveries already exceed the original MINI E pilot test fleet of several hundred cars.

Earlier this month we heard about the first customer delivery of the MINI Cooper SE in the U.S. (actually it was delivery to the winner of a sweepstakes), but how about Europe?

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt, during the first two months of the year, "well over 500" units of Cooper SE were delivered across Europe - mostly in the UK, where the all-electric MINI is produced.

 

See also

mini cooper se not available lease us 2020 MINI Cooper SE Not Available To Lease In U.S.
first mini cooper se delivered us First MINI Cooper SE Gets Delivered In The U.S.
mini cooper se epa rating specs MINI Cooper SE Gets 110-Mile EPA Rating: Full European Specs Revealed
mini cooper se review autotrader Electric MINI Cooper SE Review And Range Test

While comparing the number with general MINI sales in January and February (under 25,000 in total, according to JATO Dynamics), it turns out to be above 2%, "well over" 2% we guess.

Not bad for a start, but of course we expect a higher result, like at least 5% - especially since some 100,000 people expressed interest in the MINI Cooper SE globally.

Unfortunately, it will be difficult to improve over the short term, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) in winter scenery

MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)
14 Photos
MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)