According to the video, electric trucks offer a lot of benefits and, as such, you're going to want to buy one.
There's no denying the fact that Americans love pickup trucks. The Ford F-150 is the nation's top-selling vehicle of any type and both the Ram 1500 and the Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra aren't too far behind. With that in mind, we wonder, will that love affair extend to include upcoming electric pickup trucks too? We think so and Roadshow agrees.
Luckily, it seems there will be no shortage of electric pickup trucks to choose from in the near future, including, but not limited to:
- Tesla Cybertruck
- Rivian R1T
- GMC Hummer EV
- Nikola Badger
- Ford F-150 Electric
- Chevrolet electric pickup truck
- Bollinger B1
So, as you can see, the choices will be plenty and they range from the radically-styled Cybertruck, to the sleek and rather subdued R1T to the expected brutish appearance of the Hummer electric pickup truck and even to the Badger, which presents a new, somewhat sculpted and sporty take on the pickup.
With lots of options and each offering plenty of claimed performance, Roadshow makes the case in this video as to why you'll want to buy an electric pickup truck. Some highlights for electric trucks include:
- Stellar 0 to 60 MPH performance
- Strong towing capabilities
- Instant torque with extremely high torque ratings
- Lots of horsepower
- No emissions
- Supreme AWD capability
...and more
Check out the video to see why Roadshow thinks we'll be buying electric trucks in volume in the near future.
Video description via Roadshow on YouTube:
Rivian, Tesla and Hummer can give you at least five reasons to switch.