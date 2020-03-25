There's no denying the fact that Americans love pickup trucks. The Ford F-150 is the nation's top-selling vehicle of any type and both the Ram 1500 and the Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra aren't too far behind. With that in mind, we wonder, will that love affair extend to include upcoming electric pickup trucks too? We think so and Roadshow agrees.

Luckily, it seems there will be no shortage of electric pickup trucks to choose from in the near future, including, but not limited to:

So, as you can see, the choices will be plenty and they range from the radically-styled Cybertruck, to the sleek and rather subdued R1T to the expected brutish appearance of the Hummer electric pickup truck and even to the Badger, which presents a new, somewhat sculpted and sporty take on the pickup.

With lots of options and each offering plenty of claimed performance, Roadshow makes the case in this video as to why you'll want to buy an electric pickup truck. Some highlights for electric trucks include:

Stellar 0 to 60 MPH performance

Strong towing capabilities

Instant torque with extremely high torque ratings

Lots of horsepower

No emissions

Supreme AWD capability

...and more

Check out the video to see why Roadshow thinks we'll be buying electric trucks in volume in the near future.

Video description via Roadshow on YouTube: