According to the video, electric trucks offer a lot of benefits and, as such, you're going to want to buy one.

There's no denying the fact that Americans love pickup trucks. The Ford F-150 is the nation's top-selling vehicle of any type and both the Ram 1500 and the Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra aren't too far behind. With that in mind, we wonder, will that love affair extend to include upcoming electric pickup trucks too? We think so and Roadshow agrees.

Luckily, it seems there will be no shortage of electric pickup trucks to choose from in the near future, including, but not limited to:

So, as you can see, the choices will be plenty and they range from the radically-styled Cybertruck, to the sleek and rather subdued R1T to the expected brutish appearance of the Hummer electric pickup truck and even to the Badger, which presents a new, somewhat sculpted and sporty take on the pickup.

More Electric Pikcup Truck News

electric pickup trucks buy future Future Electric Pickup Trucks Worth Waiting For
nikola badger electric truck Nikola Reveals Badger Electric Pickup Truck With 600-Mile Range
hummer electric truck specs debut Hummer Electric Pickup Truck: Everything We Know
electric pickup truck roundup video tesla cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck And Electric Pickup Truck Overload

With lots of options and each offering plenty of claimed performance, Roadshow makes the case in this video as to why you'll want to buy an electric pickup truck. Some highlights for electric trucks include:

  • Stellar 0 to 60 MPH performance
  • Strong towing capabilities
  • Instant torque with extremely high torque ratings
  • Lots of horsepower
  • No emissions
  • Supreme AWD capability

...and more

Check out the video to see why Roadshow thinks we'll be buying electric trucks in volume in the near future.

Video description via Roadshow on YouTube:

Rivian, Tesla and Hummer can give you at least five reasons to switch.

 