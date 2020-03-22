According to carwow Indonesia, the McLaren 720S is one of the fastest cars they've tested. In fact, in their last three races, it topped all rivals. For this reason, it only makes sense to pit it against the incredibly quick Tesla Model S P100D. It's too bad they didn't have access to a new Tesla Model S Performance 'Raven,' but will that even matter?

The 720S boasts a 720-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. It features a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and launch control. The Tesla flagship sedan was chosen for this race as the best option to beat the McLaren. It's dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with Ludicrous+ cranks out 780-horsepower and loads of instant torque.

The Model S P100D can shoot you from zero to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds. The 720S has pulled it off in ~2.4 to 2.7 seconds depending on tires and conditions. Clearly, this is going to be a close match. No spoilers here, however. Watch the video to learn about the results. Then, leave us a comment below.

Video Description via carwow Indonesia on YouTube: