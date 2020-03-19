With news coverage focused heavily on COVID-19, some people may have missed stories about yesterday's earthquake in Utah. On March 18, 2020, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake damaged buildings in and around Salt Lake City, knocked out power, and diverted flights. Fortunately, it appears no major injuries occurred.

As you can see from the video above, a Tesla was sitting in a parking lot and able to record the earthquake via its Sentry Mode security system.

We've definitely seen our fair share of interesting Sentry Mode and TeslaCam (built-in dashcam) videos. However, we're pretty sure this one is the first of its kind. The video won't likely lead to any helpful discoveries, but the potential for that in the future is compelling.

Consider the many situations where the authorities wish they had video footage of an event. Tesla's camera systems have helped in many ways, and we can only imagine that fact will become even more present in the future.

Video Description via ViralHog on YouTube: