Tesla has grabbed most of the electric pickup headlines with their futuristic Cybertruck. The upstart Rivian has also garnered a lot of attention with the R1T pickup, as has Hummer more recently with the announcement that GM is bringing back the discontinued brand which will now be all-electric trucks.

However, while these might be the most talked-about electric trucks coming to market, they are far from the only ones. Americans love their pickup trucks and buy nearly three million of them per year. Heck, I've been driving electric cars for 11 years now and I still have a pickup truck in my driveway, a 2016 Toyota Tacoma. That's because I know first hand how versatile and useful having a pickup truck can be.

The Rivian R1T

However, I'll gladly trade in the Tacoma once an all-electric model is available. I do have a Cybertruck reservation in, but honestly, I could end up with something else if it fits my needs and budget. I just made the reservation so I could save my place in line in case I do decide it's the best option when the time comes.

So what about all these other Cybertruck competitors? We've covered them all here at one time or another, but there's no need to start searching our previous posts to read up about all of the different electric trucks coming to market. That's because the Youtube channel Two Bit da Vinci did a great job putting them all together in one video and explaining each one of them.

The Bollinger B2 prototype

It's nearly a half-hour long video, but there's a lot of electric pickup truck information packed in there so we recommend checking it out if you're thinking about getting an e-pickup, or even if you're just interested in them.

As always, let us know what you think of the video in the comment section below.