Check out our mega gallery of images of the newly revealed Tesla Cybertruck.
Following last night's reveal of the Tesla Cybertruck, we've gathered well over 100 images of the polarizing electric pickup truck and we present them here for your viewing pleasure (or displeasure).
Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Pickup Truck Debut
Aside from the reveal event ad resulting debut post and the livestream (see the replay here), Tesla released a bit of information on the Cybertruck in a brief press release. You can read that below.
Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck
Cybertruck
Cybertruck is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car. The vehicle is built to be durable, versatile and capable, with exceptional performance both on-road and off-road. Cybertruck will come in three variants: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive.
Vehicle Specs:
Dimensions & Weight
- Range: 500+ miles
- 0-60 mph acceleration: <2.9 seconds
- Towing capacity: More than 14,000 lbs
- Payload: Up to 3,500 lbs
- Vault length: 6.5 feet
- Storage capacity: 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage including the vault, frunk, and sail pillars.
- Suspension: 4” in either direction
- Touchscreen size: 17”
- Body: Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel. If there was something better, we’d use it.
- Seating capacity: Up to six adults
- Charging: Can be charged at home, at Destination Charging locations, and with our network of more than 14,000 Superchargers, including on our newest V3 technology, which is helpful for long hauls and towing.