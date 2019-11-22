Following last night's reveal of the Tesla Cybertruck, we've gathered well over 100 images of the polarizing electric pickup truck and we present them here for your viewing pleasure (or displeasure).

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Pickup Truck Debut

128 Photos

Aside from the reveal event ad resulting debut post and the livestream (see the replay here), Tesla released a bit of information on the Cybertruck in a brief press release. You can read that below.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck

10 Photos

Cybertruck

Cybertruck is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car. The vehicle is built to be durable, versatile and capable, with exceptional performance both on-road and off-road. Cybertruck will come in three variants: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive.

Vehicle Specs:

Dimensions & Weight