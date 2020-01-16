Here's the Hummer HX electric SUV/truck. It's envisioned as being able to compete with and beat the Tesla Cybertruck, but can Hummer really make a comeback?

The Hummer HX is a two-door off-road concept compact SUV that was revealed at the 2008 North American International Auto Show by General Motors. It has now resurfaced as the possible design direction GM will take with the upcoming electric Hummer.

Can Hummer succeed as an electric brand? Some sure do think Hummer can and will, but we have our doubts. Our fear is that General Motors is choosing the Hummer name so that it can justify an ultra-high price tag when the electric truck comes to market. Additionally, it seems unlikely that the general electric car enthusiast would consider a Hummer given its roots/past.

This Hummer HX presents more of an SUV style, rather than a truck, but we expect GM to offer perhaps two versions of the electric Hummer (one with a small truck bed and one without).

"As a forecast company, LMC gathers intel from sources in the industry. From that, it has confirmed that GM will build a Hummer pickup truck and SUV in late 2021, Jeff Schuster, industry analyst with LMC Automotive told The Detroit News."

The electric Hummer and the Tesla Cybertruck are both quite a ways from entering production, but the comparisons have already begun.

We honestly don't think would-be Cybertruck buyers would consider a Hummer, but perhaps we're wrong. Let us know your thoughts on this in comments.

Video description via World News Report Today on YouTube: