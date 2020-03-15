We'll tease you just a bit here so you can take a guess at the results. The Tesla Model 3 gets beaten pretty solidly by one of these cars while showing the other car who's boss. Can you guess the results?

The Tesla Model 3 has proven it can hold its own at the drag strip and on the twisty track. This is especially true of the Model 3 Performance. The release of Track Mode V2 and the eventual Tesla 'Track Pack' should prove to make the Model 3 Performance even more competitive.

In this video, the Model 3 faces off against a Nissan GT-R Nismo and a Chevy Camaro ZL1. We don't know for sure if this is a Model 3 Performance, so we also have no idea if it has Track Mode V2. However, in the YouTube video comments, the presumed owner states:

"That’s my Tesla! 2019 Model 3 Dual Motor with the Acceleration Boost. Was running 12.5s @ 112mph before the boost now running 12.1s @ 113mph consistently. Fastest run so far 12.06 @ 113mph. Just trying to get in those 11s!!"

Video Description via Wheels on YouTube: