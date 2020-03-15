Germany, for a second consecutive, month notes record passenger plug-in electric car sales, strengthening its position in Europe as the biggest market by volume.

The number of new registrations amounted to 16,508, which is 141% more than a year ago! The market share as well hit a new record level - 6.88%, which is not surprising because the overall car sales went down 10.8%.

The plug-in hybrids are on the roll now:

BEVs: 8,154 (new record) – up 76% at ≈3.40% market share

(new record) – up 76% at ≈3.40% market share PHEVs: 8,354 (near record) – up 279% at ≈3.48% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – February 2020

Sales of models/brands

The German car brands really are stepping up their game and so far this year, are the most popular in terms of plug-in car registrations:

Volkswagen: 3,005 (2,245 BEVs / 760 PHEVs)

(2,245 BEVs / 760 PHEVs) BMW: 1,806 (480 BEVs / 1,326 PHEVs)

(480 BEVs / 1,326 PHEVs) Mercedes-Benz: 1,556 (119 BEVs / 1,437 PHEVs)

(119 BEVs / 1,437 PHEVs) Audi: 1,544 (602 BEVs, including record 591 Audi e-tron / 942 PHEVs)

(602 BEVs, including record 591 Audi e-tron / 942 PHEVs) Renault: 1,352 (all BEVs)

Tesla again hasn't made any splash with 685 new registrations (610 Model 3), but we know that the volume deliveries usually happen in the third month of a quarter, which might completely change the situation year-to-date.

The top-selling model in February seems to be the Volkswagen e-Golf with a record result of 1,475! The new Renault ZOE was at 1,352.

Official stats: