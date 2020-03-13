This video captures a Ford diesel pickup truck driver coal-rolling a Tesla Model X. The words 'f**k your Tesla' appear as a caption on the video, so clearly it's a case of Tesla hate.

Here at InsideEVs, we've covered numerous examples of diesel pickup trucks coal-rolling Teslas for no apparent reason. Sometimes, the coal-rolling may not be targeted at the Tesla, but rather just the illegally modified truck accelerating and puffing out smoke as these cancer-causing rigs do. In other cases, the coal-rolling combines with a bit of road rage on behalf of the diesel truck driver too.

In this case, there's no doubt that the act of coal-rolling done onto the Tesla was intentional. The video caption tells us so:

"f**k your Tesla"

No bit of subtlety there and if we look at where the video comes from then the picture becomes even more clear. The YouTube channel is called "DLM-Diesel Lives Matter." Need we say more to prove our point that this act of coal-rolling was on purpose?

Even more unusual though is that this video is seemingly taken by the driver of the Ford diesel truck. More often than not, Teslas getting coal-rolled are captured and uploaded from TeslaCam videos. This one is the other way around with the truck driver basically bragging about this act.

The act of coal rolling (modifying a diesel engine to emit all sorts of crap) is illegal in most (if not all) U.S. states, it's just not always enforced, which is a shame.

Video description via DLM-Diesel Lives Matter on YouTube: