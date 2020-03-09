This video captures the moment when Tesla Autopilot reportedly intervenes to stop a Model 3 from crashing head-on into a car traveling in the wrong direction on the road. Were it not for Autopilot, the outcome may have been very different.

We'll admit that it's not perfectly clear from the video of this is indeed Tesla Autopilot in action or if the driver of the Model 3 made the move to avoid the oncoming car. However, the video title makes the Autopilot claim, so perhaps there's some background information that we don't have access to.

What you'll see in the video is headlights head towards the Model 3. Imagine the shock factor if you were to witness this while driving down the road at night. As the headlights draw near, you can see the Model 3 veer right in a move that does seem to mimic the Autopilot reactions we've seen before. At the same time, it seems the oncoming car moves more towards the shoulder of the roadway.

Whether is was Autopilot or the driver, the end result is the same. A major head-on accident was avoided.

As for that wrong-way driver, we haven't a clue what's going on there, but let's hope that car didn't hit another car and that it safely returned to a proper lane of travel.

Video description via Tesla in Canada on YouTube: