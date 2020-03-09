PSA offers a single, simple, “one-stop-shop” to purchase and install charging points.
The PSA Group intends to facilitate the purchase and installation of charging stations for customers of all its brands (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) who opt for any plug-in model.
The French group will recommend charging partners in each country in Europe, who will take care of the installation of both home charging units (single-family homes and multi-family complexes), as well as charging points for companies.
"Groupe PSA and its recommended partners offer the following all-inclusive solutions:
- PSA approved charging solutions available as an accessory
- A single point of contact for all Groupe PSA customers
- An online audit available for our customers to confirm feasibility of the installation.
- Installation of the charging stations by qualified experts
- A call center and after-sales services"
The charging solutions will be provided by:
- EVBox
- Delta Electronics
- Enel X
- Pod Point
- Juice Technology
The list of installation partners already includes more than 10 countries:
- Germany: inno2grid
- Austria: Alpiq
- Belgium and Luxembourg: ZEBorne
- Spain : ETRA SPAIN
- Portugal: EYSSA-TESIS, an ETRA group company
- France: ZEBorne, whose proposals include network access services provided by the French DSO Enedis
- Italy: ENEL X
- Netherlands: ENGIE
- Poland: Elocity
- United Kingdom: Pod POINT
Alexandre Guignard, Senior Vice President of Groupe PSA’s Low Emission Vehicles Business Unit said:
“Providing a seamless journey to all our B2B and B2C customers interested in electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids is a key priority for Groupe PSA. Thanks to these partnerships, our customers will have access to a dedicated service for the purchase and installation of their charging stations, as well as for the associated administrative formalities and subsidy claims.”
The European Type 2 home charging station (single or three-phase):