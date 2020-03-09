PSA offers a single, simple, “one-stop-shop” to purchase and install charging points.

The PSA Group intends to facilitate the purchase and installation of charging stations for customers of all its brands (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) who opt for any plug-in model.

The French group will recommend charging partners in each country in Europe, who will take care of the installation of both home charging units (single-family homes and multi-family complexes), as well as charging points for companies.

"Groupe PSA and its recommended partners offer the following all-inclusive solutions:

  • PSA approved charging solutions available as an accessory
  • A single point of contact for all Groupe PSA customers
  • An online audit available for our customers to confirm feasibility of the installation.
  • Installation of the charging stations by qualified experts
  • A call center and after-sales services"

See also

carlos tavares selling evs to green addicts Carlos Tavares: We Are Selling Our EVs To Green Addicts
free2move citroen ami car sharing paris Free2Move Officially Announces Citroën Ami Car Sharing In Paris
psa group saft two ev battery gigafactories PSA Group And Saft Announce Two EV Battery Gigafactories
opel installed 350 charging points electric city Opel Installed 350 Charging Points In “Electric City”

The charging solutions will be provided by:

  • EVBox
  • Delta Electronics
  • Enel X
  • Pod Point
  • Juice Technology

The list of installation partners already includes more than 10 countries:

  • Germany: inno2grid
  • Austria: Alpiq
  • Belgium and Luxembourg: ZEBorne
  • Spain : ETRA SPAIN
  • Portugal: EYSSA-TESIS, an ETRA group company
  • France: ZEBorne, whose proposals include network access services provided by the French DSO Enedis
  • Italy: ENEL X
  • Netherlands: ENGIE
  • Poland: Elocity
  • United Kingdom: Pod POINT

Alexandre Guignard, Senior Vice President of Groupe PSA’s Low Emission Vehicles Business Unit said:

“Providing a seamless journey to all our B2B and B2C customers interested in electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids is a key priority for Groupe PSA. Thanks to these partnerships, our customers will have access to a dedicated service for the purchase and installation of their charging stations, as well as for the associated administrative formalities and subsidy claims.”

The European Type 2 home charging station (single or three-phase):

external_image