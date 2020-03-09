The PSA Group intends to facilitate the purchase and installation of charging stations for customers of all its brands (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) who opt for any plug-in model.

The French group will recommend charging partners in each country in Europe, who will take care of the installation of both home charging units (single-family homes and multi-family complexes), as well as charging points for companies.

"Groupe PSA and its recommended partners offer the following all-inclusive solutions: PSA approved charging solutions available as an accessory

A single point of contact for all Groupe PSA customers

An online audit available for our customers to confirm feasibility of the installation.

Installation of the charging stations by qualified experts

A call center and after-sales services"

The charging solutions will be provided by:

EVBox

Delta Electronics

Enel X

Pod Point

Juice Technology

The list of installation partners already includes more than 10 countries:

Germany: inno2grid

Austria: Alpiq

Belgium and Luxembourg: ZEBorne

Spain : ETRA SPAIN

Portugal: EYSSA-TESIS, an ETRA group company

France: ZEBorne, whose proposals include network access services provided by the French DSO Enedis

Italy: ENEL X

Netherlands: ENGIE

Poland: Elocity

United Kingdom: Pod POINT

Alexandre Guignard, Senior Vice President of Groupe PSA’s Low Emission Vehicles Business Unit said:

“Providing a seamless journey to all our B2B and B2C customers interested in electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids is a key priority for Groupe PSA. Thanks to these partnerships, our customers will have access to a dedicated service for the purchase and installation of their charging stations, as well as for the associated administrative formalities and subsidy claims.”

The European Type 2 home charging station (single or three-phase):