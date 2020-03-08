Sweden noted a third consecutive month of record plug-in electric car sales, as the market is simply surging, especially for plug-in hybrids.

In February 2020, the number of passenger plug-in car registrations almost doubled to 5,435. Moreover, the plug-in market share remains very high at 26% (it was 33% in January)!

We are really amazed how quickly Sweden is following in the footsteps of Norway (Norway currently has a plug-in share of 2/3 of the total market with the advantage going to BEVs).

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – February 2020

Best selling models

The top nine models on the plug-in list for the year are plug-in hybrids (station wagons/combi and SUVs mostly). The top one was the Volvo S60/V60 (counted together) with 666 registrations in February and 1,079 YTD.

The first all-electric model happened to be the Audi e-tron at #10 (208), followed by Renault ZOE (138).

Here are detailed numbers via the EV Sales Blog: