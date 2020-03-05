After Pininfarina, also Maserati teases an electrifying future.

Maserati (part of FCA) just teased its first full prototype of the upcoming Maserati MC20 super sports car, which appeared on the streets of Milan, Italy.

Tests of a real car follows the "mule" test program, as the company intends to show the MC20 in May.

"Maserati has 100% Italian DNA and is in continuous movement: the Brand has identified and selected a series of iconic locations in Italy that effectively convey the “Masters of Italian Audacity” global statement, of which the new MC20 is the first and ultimate expression.

The prototype has been photographed at night in Piazza degli Affari in Milan, below Maurizio Cattelan's sculpture L.O.V.E., a symbol of Italian audacity in international contemporary art.

Now, this marks the start of a period of road and track tests, in various conditions of use, to acquire vital data for the preparation of the car's final setup.

During the next few days the prototype will visit other locations symbolic of Italian audacity, before returning to Modena."

The MC20 will be the first of the new Modena-built Maserati models, which is promised to get an electric version.

Maserati MC20 prototype - what we know so far:

  • MC20 is an acronym to Maserati Corse 2020
  • unveiling is scheduled for May 2020 in Modena, Italy
  • is expected to be available in conventional/hybrid and all-electric version
  • to be produced at the historical plant in Viale Ciro Menotti, Modena, Italy

Gallery: Maserati MC20 prototype

Maserati MC20 prototype
4 Photos
Maserati MC20 prototype Maserati MC20 prototype Maserati MC20 prototype Maserati MC20 prototype