The latest video report from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, registered on February 27, 2020 by Jason Yang, reveals that Tesla started the next phase of construction.

Construction work is conducted on a high scale on the southern side, where we expect to see another big building a few months from now. The question is whether it will be an additional car assembly facility or something else?

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Feb 27) Start the third phase of Gigafactory 3 !? Crazy ! It is shocking that in such a short period of time, the construction project has been fully launched and a loan has been obtained before the end of 2019. It seems that COVID-19 cannot stop the implementation of the plan at all.

A quick look at the parking lot shows more Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 waiting for the delivery and more trucks ready to go. That suggests a general higher turnover.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

New construction front:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: