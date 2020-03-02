Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction enters the next phase - a new huge facility is now under construction.
The latest video report from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, registered on February 27, 2020 by Jason Yang, reveals that Tesla started the next phase of construction.
Construction work is conducted on a high scale on the southern side, where we expect to see another big building a few months from now. The question is whether it will be an additional car assembly facility or something else?
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Feb 27) Start the third phase of Gigafactory 3 !? Crazy !It is shocking that in such a short period of time, the construction project has been fully launched and a loan has been obtained before the end of 2019. It seems that COVID-19 cannot stop the implementation of the plan at all.
A quick look at the parking lot shows more Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 waiting for the delivery and more trucks ready to go. That suggests a general higher turnover.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)
New construction front:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus