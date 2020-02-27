Some Tesla Model Y reservation holders that ordered three-row and rear-wheel-drive versions are receiving alerts that their status has changed and they should "prepare for delivery." However, Tesla isn't planning to launch the three-row or rear-wheel-drive Model Y initially, and these aren't even on the automaker's online configurator. Check out the screenshots below from our good friend and contributor Dan Zorrilla:

We recently told you that Tesla has officially announced March as the month it will begin Model Y deliveries in the U.S. In fact, Model Y reservation holders have been receiving messages from Tesla alerting them that their Model Y is ready for delivery in March. At this point in time, only the two-row all-wheel-drive Long Range and Performance Model Y are available. The recent alert from Tesla related to those configurations states:

"Congratulations! Your Model Y is ready for delivery in March 2020."

So, perhaps the difference here is that reservation holders of three-row and rear-wheel-drive models are being told to "prepare for delivery" while the email to those holding reservations for the Long Range and Performance versions are being told their Model Y is ready for March delivery.

According to a recent report by Electrek, Tesla is asking reservation holders to change their configuration to take delivery sooner and remove the $3,000 seven-seat interior upgrade cost. However, Daniel, the reservation holder who sent us the above screenshots, hasn't received any information about changing his configuration. He was simply told to prepare for delivery of his seven-seat Model Y.

Dan Zorrilla told InsideEVs he believes it would have been nice if Tesla sent him an email offering him the option to change from the three-row to the two-row and providing an anticipated delivery date. Instead, the automaker just told him to get ready to take delivery. This doesn't make much sense.

As more information becomes available, we'll keep you updated. In the meantime, let us know if any of the above applies to you and your Model Y reservation.

